South Carolina attorney general says Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty

South Carolina State attorney general announced Tuesday that his office wouldn't pursue the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh.

“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Alan Wilson said in a statement.

Murdaugh is set to go on trial next month for allegedly killing his wife and son last June.

Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul were shot to death outside their home, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that the disbarred lawyer has pleaded not guilty and denied involvement in their deaths.

News of the attorney general's decision comes after the announcement Friday that a grand jury had indicted Murdaugh on nine counts of tax evasion.

This comes as Murdaugh, who is already in jail, faces dozens of other criminal charges, including allegedly stealing $8.5 million from his own clients, and trying to arrange his own death, the news outlet reported.