Report: US preterm birth rate on the rise

Maternal Health
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus on Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss.
Posted at 2:37 PM, Nov 15, 2022
The U.S. earned a D+ is the March of Dimes annual report card for that looks at maternal and infant health.

The organization notes that the U.S. preterm birth rate increased to 10.5% in 2021. That's up 4% from the previous year.

“While fewer babies are dying, more of them are being born too sick and too soon which can lead to lifelong health problems," said Stacey D. Stewart, president and CEO of March of Dimes.

Some states are doing better than others. Vermont was he only state to recieve an A. The organization says it has a 8% preterm birth rate and a 2.8% infant mortality rate. The U.S. rate is 5.4%.

Nine states, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and West Virginia, received an F.

March of Dimes notes that there is a racial disparity in the statistics. The organization says more than 21% of Black women and 26% of Native women doe not receive adequate parental care.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

