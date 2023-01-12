Remaining 3 dogs stolen from Detroit animal shelter found safe

(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, thieves broke into a Detroit shelter, stealing four dogs. One was found Wednesday afternoon. The last three were found early Thursday morning in an abandoned home.

The dogs have been safely returned.

Volunteers were out all night searching for the remaining dogs when one of the dogs, Titus, barked loudly leading the volunteers right to the house.

"They are my heart and soul. They are my babies," Ashley Swistak said.

Surveillance video captured the dognapping. The video shows the suspects going through paperwork and taking videos of the space.

According to Judi Jones with Make a Difference Rescue, it almost seemed like the suspects knew what they were doing.

"It was strange. They came in they kind of surveilled everything like they were taking videos of all the exits of all the dogs inside," she said.

The suspects have not been caught, as of Thursday morning.

This article was written by Peter Maxwell for WXYZ.