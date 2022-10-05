Rainbow fentanyl seized after being discovered in LEGO box

A woman was arrested after federal authorities say they seized 15,000 multi-colored fentanyl pills, concealed in a LEGO box, from the vehicle she was driving.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) claims the pills were destined for distribution throughout New York City.

“Disguising fentanyl as candy – and concealing it in children’s toys – will never hide the fact that fentanyl is a deadly poison that harms our communities, our families, and our city,” said New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.

Rainbow fentanyl is the product of Mexican cartels, federal authorities say.

The DEA says the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel are mass-producing rainbow fentanyl pills to brand their products and make it harder for authorities to identify since they look like candy or legitimate prescription drugs.

“Using happy colors to make a deadly drug seem fun and harmless is a new low, even for the Mexican cartels," said New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan.