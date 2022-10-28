Police: 7-year-old brought loaded gun to school in Boston

The Boston Police Department says it recovered a gun that a seven-year-old brought to school on Thursday.

Police responded to the UP Academy Holland school after getting a report about a student with a firearm.

The NBC affiliate in Boston reports that the student had a semi-automatic gun in their backpack.

It's unclear how the student obtained the gun. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the person who failed to properly store the gun will be held responsible.

"No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age," Wu said. "Thanks to the swift action and coordination of school staff, Boston police, and first responders, this situation was immediately identified and safely addressed.”

Police and school officials did not say whether the student will face any disciplinary action.

The UP Academy Holland is a school that serves 770 students from kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the school's website.