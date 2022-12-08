Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC metro station

Authorities say an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot someone on a metro train platform at Washington, D.C.'s Metro Center station in the heart of the city's downtown area.

Ashan M. Benedict, the executive assistant chief of police at the Metropolitan Police Department, said, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the busy station just as the evening rush of commuters were traveling on the city's Red Line, one of the transit system's busiest.

Police said two people were standing on the train platform when “one of the individuals grabs the other and then they both go over a side wall,” the New York Times reported.

The FBI agent was taken to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening minor injuries.

Benedict said that "several" shots were fired and declined to give a name for the FBI agent involved, but did say they were a "veteran." The individual who was killed in the incident was not identified either.

The shooting is being investigated by the FBI itself, the New York Times reported.

CNN reported that just five days earlier an FBI special agent was found not guilty of attempted murder after shooting a passenger in 2020 on a train traveling along the same Red Line route on D.C.'s metro system.