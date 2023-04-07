New Mexico police kill man while responding to wrong address

An investigation is underway after officers with a New Mexico police department responded to the wrong house and killed the man who opened the door.

According to New Mexico State Police, which is overseeing the investigation, officers with the Farmington Police Department were dispatched to a report of domestic violence call at 11:30 Wednesday night.

The officers were reportedly supposed to go to 5308 Valley View Avenue, but "mistakenly" went to 5305 Valley View Avenue.

"When there was no answer at 5305, officers asked their dispatch to call the reporting party back and have them come to the front door," NMSP stated.

Investigators say body camera footage shows that the homeowner, Robert Dotson, was armed with a handgun when he opened the screen door.

"At this point in the encounter, officer(s) fired at least one round from their duty weapon(s) striking Mr. Dotson," police stated.

Moments later, Dotson's wife, who police say was armed with a handgun, began firing. Officers returned fire, police said, but did not strike her.

"Once she realized that the individuals outside the residence were officers, she put the gun down and complied with the officer’s commands," NMSP said.

Robert Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This ending is just unbelievably tragic. I am extremely sorry that we are in this position," said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe.

The police chief added that the department plans to release the body camera video after getting statements from those involved in the incident.

Farmington is located in the northwest corner of the state, boring Colorado, Arizona and Utah.