Musk says he'll resign as Twitter CEO after replacement is found

Posted at 8:10 AM, Dec 21, 2022
Twitter owner Elon Musk is set to step down as CEO.

On Sunday, Twitter users voted to oust him after the company has seen chaos since his takeover.

Mass layoffs and policy changes preceded backlash after the decision to suspend the accounts of journalists.

Musk confirmed his departure Tuesday in a tweet, adding that he'll leave the role when he finds a successor.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk said. "After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."

In his poll, Musk asked if he should step down as CEO. 17 million Twitter users voted, with 57.5% voting yes.

Musk took over the social media company in late October

The Tesla founder signaled he'd continue to significantly influence Twitter operations since he fired the company’s board of directors soon after taking control.

