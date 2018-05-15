PD: Mother arrested after stabbing 11-year-old daughter 50 times, hitting her in head with pick ax

TULSA, OK — A mother in Oklahoma was arrested on Tuesday after authorities say she stabbed her daughter more than 50 times.

Police said 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad stabbed her 11-year-old daughter on Monday night. The 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in "very" critical condition, where she remains unconscious.

An Amber Alert was issued after police said Ahmad also abducted her eight-year-old child. Ahmad was located around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot near 300 North Main in Tulsa. The eight-year-old child was also found safe.

Police said citizens walking in the area noticed the vehicle and contacted authorities. Ahmad was taken into custody without incident. Police said she had been in that parking area for 17 hours before she was found.

Police said the woman admitted to the crime. Ahmad said she became upset with her children and bound two of her children's hands with duct tape. She said the 11-year-old child fought back, and she stabbed the child 50 to 60 times and hit her in the head with a pick ax, according to police.

"The mother had duct-taped their hands, put socks in their mouths and began stabbing the 11-year-old," said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne MacKenzie.

Investigators say Ahmad's middle child, a nine-year-old girl, was able to escape and go to a relative's home down the street to get help. Police say it took her an hour to get to the family's home because she was duct-taped.

The relatives told investigators that when they returned to the girl's home, they found her 11-year-old sister with multiple stab wounds, and the kitchen on fire.

She was arrested on counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree arson and abuse of a child.