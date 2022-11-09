Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection, Tudor Dixon concedes

Gretchen Whitmer won another four-year term as Michigan governor.

Whitmer, a Democrat, was locked in a tight race with Republican Tudor Dixon. The Associated Press called the race for Whitmer early Wednesday morning.

"Holding this office has been the honor of my life, and I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity for the last four years," Whitmer said Wednesday.

In a tweet, Dixon said she called Whitmer Wednesday morning to concede and "wish her well."

One of the many differences between Whitmer and Dixon was their positions on abortion. Whitmer supports abortion access, while Dixon is staunchly pro-life.

Abortion was a major topic for Michigan voters as they had to decide whether to amend the state's constitution to protect abortion rights. The measure overwhelmingly passed.

“Michigan's future is bright and we’re about to step on the accelerator,” Whitmer said.

