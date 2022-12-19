Michigan family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago

A Michigan family reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered 60 miles away in Livonia.

It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle.

Last summer, Pablo and Andrea Campos dropped their dog, Tawny, off at a place in Ingham County and went on vacation in Traverse City.

After just a couple of days, though, they got a call that Tawny was missing. She had likely gotten spooked by fireworks and scaled an 8-foot fence.

So they raced back from their vacation to look for her.

“We went door to door to people’s houses and just looking for weeks and weeks and weeks and she was nowhere to be found," they said.

Now, just before Christmas, she’s back home

“We considered her a princess that needed lots of pampering. And somehow, she’s managed to live on her own and make it," they said.

But how did it happen?

Somehow, Tawny ended up nearly 60 miles from where she went missing, living in some woods behind the post office off Merriman Road in Livonia.

The postal workers fed her from time to time and eventually decided she needed more help as the weather turned cold.

Video from the South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery showed them trapping Tawny.

They were then able to scan her for a chip which led them to Mosaic Animal rescue and Lynnda Malone, a family friend of the Campos family.

“She’s had a lot of good people taking care of her. She’s had guardian angels watching over her," Malone said.

Now, the Campos family is so thankful for the good people at the Livonia post office and all the people who helped Tawny along the way.

“I know there’s so many cliches talking about Christmas miracles, but we really, actually got one," Andrea said.

Mike Duffy at WXYZ first reported this story.