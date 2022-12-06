Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year has taken a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office says James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest Monday to one count of attempted murder.

He was one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the robbery.

Police said that on Feb. 24, Ryan Fischer, the singer’s dog walker, was shot while walking them in Hollywood

Authorities say the Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence.

The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars.

Detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.

On Monday, Fischer gave an impact statement, telling the court that he is still healing physically and mentally from what happened.

He addressed Jackson directly in court, saying he forgave him and the others involved in the attack.

Initially, a woman later identified as Jennifer McBride, brought the dogs unharmed to a police station. She was later charged with the crime.