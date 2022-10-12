Watch Now
Man honors late wife with massive Bills logo on roof of his home

When Sharon Lips died, her husband Mike decided to honor her legacy. He painted a giant "Bills Mafia" logo on the roof of his Lakeview house, and he's hoping to raise money for a cause she loved.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 12, 2022
LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WKBW)— Mike Lips is paying tribute to his late wife, Sharon.

"She was my best friend and we were married for 39 and a half years," he said.

Sharon passed away in May.

After she passed, Mike wanted to find a way to honor Sharon, a huge Buffalo Bills fan. He had his entire roof painted with a giant "Bills Mafia" logo.

Mike and Sharon had a tradition of locating their home's "very shiny white roof" when they flew into Buffalo.

"That tradition comforted them that they were almost home," Mike's daughter wrote on a GoFundMe page that is raising money for animal shelters in her mom's name.

The family wants Bills fans to be comforted that they are almost home when they see the logo from a plane.

"I know she's up there looking down," Mike said. "And hopefully she can see it because it's big enough!"

This story was originally reported by Katie Morse on wkbw.com.

