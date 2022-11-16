Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to feature new floats, balloons

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is just days away and officials are putting the finishing touches on the new floats and balloons featured at this year’s parade.

There will be 28 floats and 16 giant character balloons in total.

New balloons include Bluey, Diary of A Wimpy Kid, DINO and Baby DINO, Stuart the Minion and a balloonicle of Striker, a U.S. soccer star.

There will be five new floats, including, Baby Shark, Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party, People of First Light; Supersized Slumber and The Wondership.

Floats take about four months to make, officials said.

Santa Claus gets the tallest and longest float at 60 feet long and 3.5 stories tall.

“Since its first march in 1924 and through the decades, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served to bring joy to the millions who gather nationwide each year to experience it with friends and family,” said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “This November, as we once again set the stage for the start of the holiday season, we are thrilled to showcase another spectacle full of magic and wonder that will help create everlasting memories with loved ones during this special time of year.”

Macy’s enlists the help of 5,000 volunteers to make the parade go off.