London's police chief says they'll review Prince Andrew case, assist U.S.

London's police chief said the department is looking into its files on Britain's Prince Andrew, but they are not opening an investigation.

This comes after alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York in U.S. federal court in New York on Monday.

Giuffre filed the lawsuit saying she was "trafficked to him and sexually abused by him" when she was 17.

According to the Associated Press, on Thursday, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told British radio station LBC that "As a result of what's going on, I've asked my team to have another look at the material."

"We are, of course, open to working with authorities from overseas," the police chief continued. "We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything, within the law, obviously.”

In the lawsuit, Giuffre alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew.

The AP reported that Queen Elizabeth II's son had sexual encounters with her in London, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.