Lawmakers announce bipartisan bid to ban TikTok in the US

Legislation announced on Tuesday aims to try and ban China's popular social media app TikTok.

GOP Sen. Marco Rubio announced a bipartisan bill this week that will work to stop the app's use amid fears that it could be used to spy on Americans.

It will increase pressure on TikTok's parent company, ByteDance Ltd., as lawmakers say the app can be used to monitor the private activity of users and censure content.

The Anti-Social CCP Act would try and prohibit and block transactions from any social media organization that is "under the influence" of Russia, Iran, China, North Korea, Cuba or Venezuela.

As Forbes reports, the act's language only refers to TikTok as an example.