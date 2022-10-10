Watch Now
Kanye West locked out of Twitter, Instagram following antisemitic posts

Posted at 9:46 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 09:46:33-04

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is not able to access his Twitter or Instagram account after posting antisemitic statements.

Ye tweeted on Sunday that he would soon go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

A spokesperson for Twitter told CNN that Ye was locked out of his account for violating the social media's policies.

Prior to his antisemitic post on Twitter, Ye complained that Mark Zuckerberg kicked him off Instagram.

According to The New York Times, Ye posted messages between him and rapper Sean Combs.

Combs was reportedly critical of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirt. The New York Times reports that Ye told Combs that he was being controlled by Jewish people.

It's unclear how long Ye will be suspended from Instagram and Twitter.

