Jay Leno released from hospital after suffering burns from car fire

Nine days after he sustained burns while working on a vintage car, Jay Leno was released from the hospital.

CNN reported that the 72-year-old posed for a picture with Grossman Burn Center staff, who helped care for him while he was being treated in Los Angeles.

On Nov. 12, the former "Tonight Show" host suffered second - and third-degree burns to his face, hands, and chest at his Burbank garage when flames erupted underneath a car he was working on, CNN reported.

Leno underwent two surgeries, the Associated Press reported.

NBC News reported that the comedian would continue with outpatient care.

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," the hospital said in a statement per NBC News and CNN. "He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

According to CNN, his physician believes he'll make a full recovery.