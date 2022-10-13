January 6 Committee returns from hiatus, presents new evidence

The House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will hold what could be its final hearing today at 1 p.m. ET.

The hearing was initially scheduled for late September but was pushed back two weeks due to Hurricane Ian.

This meeting will mark the committee’s first hearing in nearly three months and its first since federal investigators conducted a raid at President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the hearing will include a mix of new evidence and items already made public.

“We’re going to be going through, really some of what we’ve already found, but augmenting with new material that we’ve discovered through our work throughout this summer,” she said.

Since postponing the late-September hearing, the committee spoke with Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Reports indicate that Thomas communicated with various state officials in hopes of overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The committee is expected to finish its work before the midterm election next month. Several key committee members, including Vice Chair Liz Cheney, will no longer be in Congress at the start of 2023.