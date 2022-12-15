Jan. 6 Committee to hold additional hearing after Trump subpoena

The House Jan. 6 Committee announced it will have a business meeting on Monday at 1 p.m. ET, just days before it is expected to release its final report.

The committee is expected to be disbanded at the end of the year when the new Republican-led Congress takes over in 2023.

Since the committee’s last hearing in October, it subpoenaed former President Donald Trump to testify. Trump, along with many congressional Republicans, have objected to hearings.