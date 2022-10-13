Family of 5 sentenced for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Five family members were sentenced Wednesday for their actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

CBS News and USA Today reported that U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell handed down his sentencing to the parents, Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their children, Kristi, Joshua, and Kayli.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia Capitol breach case section of its website, Kristi, Kayli, and Joshua Munn were all sentenced to 36 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, and must pay $500 restitution.

According to the website, Kristi Munn, 30, must also serve 90 days of home confinement.

Dawn and Thomas Munn were each sentenced to 36 months of probation, 14 days in jail, 90 days of home confinement, 60 hours of community service, and must pay $500 restitution, the DOJ website said.

According to the Justice Department, Dawn, Thomas, Kayli, 20; and Kristi were arrested in Borger, Texas, on July 13, 2021. Joshua Munn was arrested the same day but in Melrose, Wisconsin.

Officials said Joshua Munn, 25, pleaded guilty in April, while the rest of his family pleaded guilty in May.

During sentencing, Howell said that their family vacation to the nation's capital "went so far off the rails, there are five family members standing before a federal judge at sentencing," CBS News reported.

According to court records, the trip, Dawn Munn, 57, said, was a last-minute decision and was paid partially with the help of a government stimulus check, the news outlets reported.

Prosecutors alleged that the family climbed through a broken window to get into the Capitol building, even bragging about it on Facebook to friends, according to court documents.

“We went in and stormed capital!” said Dawn Munn on Jan. 6 in a Facebook conversation, court records showed.

“We stormed in…went in and out through a broken window!!” said Kelsi Munn in a Facebook conversation, according to court records. “Who broke a window?????... That’s way cool tho.”

According to court filings, the FBI was tipped off about the relatives three days after the insurrection.

The court documents also included surveillance footage showing the family members inside the Capitol building and a family photo Thomas Munn posted on Facebook.

The face of an underage child is covered up in the picture, CBS News reported.