Commemoration held on 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which plunged the U.S. into the heat of World War II. On Wednesday, officials will remember the 2,335 U.S. troops and 68 civilians killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will hold a ceremony Wednesday, starting at 8 a.m. HT. Those interested in viewing the ceremony can click here to watch live.

The annual commemoration continues to see a declining number of veterans in attendance. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, just 167,000 of the 16 million Americans who fought in World War II are still alive.

Only a handful of survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are alive.

Lou Conter, 101, was a survivor of the attack while serving on the USS Arizona. Now living in California, Conter said he will not be able to attend the commemoration.

“I’m going on 102 now. It’s kind of hard to mess around,” Conter told the Associated Press.

Wednesday’s commemoration will mark the first in three years open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, President Joe Biden requested flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday.