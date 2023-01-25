Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Can you tell the difference between prescription opioids and counterfeits?

Opioid Crisis-CVS
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - Oxycodone pills
Opioid Crisis-CVS
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 15:28:28-05

Opioids are the main driver of drug overdose deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency says 82% of opioid-involved overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids.

But could you spot the difference between a prescription pill from a pill that is laced with a lethal amount of fentanyl?

The Rhode Island Department of Health posted pictures of four blue pills to show how similar they look.

All the pills feature the letter "M" and the number "30." The health department said it can't tell which pills were legally manufactured.

The department linked to information about how to prevent a fatal overdose. It notes that Naloxone is the only medication that can stop an opioid overdose. The department also noted that fentanyl test strips are available. They can be used to test whether drugs have been mixed or cut with fentanyl.

Report a typo

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.