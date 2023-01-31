California mom gets national attention talking about postpartum depression

BONITA (KGTV) — Millions of people and thousands of mothers are commenting on Courtney Lund-O’Neil’s TikTok post.

"People just keep commenting nonstop,” O'Neil said.

They’re sharing their experiences with postpartum depression and demanding change in postpartum care.

“Hopefully, if there’s anything good that comes out of this is that changes are made.”

O’Neil’s post focuses on the story of Lindsay Clancy. Clancy is a mother in Massachusetts who recently strangled and killed her three children.

“If she was experiencing medical psychosis or having signs and symptoms, she should've been in in-patient care.”

The story hit close to home for O’Neil. She’s a professor at UCSD and a mother of two who struggled with her own mental health after giving birth.

“Every woman I know that’s given birth has had some challenge with postpartum care.”

According to the California Department of Public Health, one in five pregnant women in California experience symptoms of depression. The only support offered by doctors is a check-up six weeks after birth. O’Neil says it’s short and unproductive.

“No one follows up so you leave that six-week appointment feeling more vulnerable and alone than when you got there.”

She plans to use her voice on TikTok to promote change at a federal level.

“We need checkups three months up to the first year. Not just a six-week appointment; that’s the first change I'd like to see.”

If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to during pregnancy, you can call Postpartum Support International at 1-800-944-4773. Click here for how to spot the symptoms of postpartum depression.

This article was written by Perla Shaheen for KGTV.