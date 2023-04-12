Biden administration proposes historic vehicle pollution limits

The Biden administration is pushing for tough vehicle emissions standards to lessen tailpipe pollution while working to shape the market to support the adoption of more electric vehicles on U.S. roadways.

The administration wants to see up to two-thirds of all new vehicles sold in the United States be electric powered by 2023.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that the tailpipe emission limits set for 2027 to 2032 model years would be the strictest ever imposed.

The plan is expected to be finalized in the next year.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan called the plan the "most ambitious pollution standards ever for cars and trucks."

The EPA said the agency hopes the move will help avoid around 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide.

While the pollution limits and guidelines proposed don't put out a specific number of electric vehicles that should be sold, there is a mandate to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

The EPA has said it is forecasting that around 60% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. would be electric by 2030 if automakers comply to the demands. The EPA hopes for 67% of vehicles to be electric by 2032.

As the Washington Post reported, while the strict guidelines could reshape the future of the U.S. auto industry, some automakers are not confident in the timeline for the plan.

Gas-powered vehicles are some of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. The move by the administration is, in part, an attempt to comply with the Paris Agreement in which leaders pledged to cut emissions by 50 percent before 2030.