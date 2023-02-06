Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

$747M Powerball jackpot up to 9th-largest as drawing nears

Powerball Jackpot
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. This time, it's an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball Jackpot
Posted at 9:44 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 09:44:50-05

A $747 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs for players willing to risk $2 against the long odds of winning the big prize. No one has won the jackpot since November. That has allowed the prize to grow larger with each of the game's three weekly drawings. It stands as the ninth-largest in U.S. history ahead of Monday night's drawing. The game's odds of 1 in over 290 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The $747 million jackpot is for the annuity option. Most winners prefer cash. For Monday night's drawing, that would be just over $403 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.