2 deaths linked to recalled hoverboards

Jetson Electric Bikes and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are recalling more than 50,000 of their "Rogue" model hoverboards because they pose a fire risk.

The recalled Rogue hoverboards have two wheels which light up in different colors: black, blue, red, pink and purple.

A notice posted on the CPSC's website says two girls died from smoke inhalation when their hoverboard caught fire in April 2022 and the fire spread throughout their Pennsylvania home. The girls were 10 and 15 years old.

There have been a number of other reports of hoverboards burning, sparking and melting, according to the CPSC.

People are urged to immediately stop using and charging the 42-volt version of the hoverboards. However, they should take proper steps before disposing of them.

"Consumers should follow the procedures established by their municipal recycling center for disposal of recalled lithium-ion batteries," the notice says.

The recalled units were manufactured from 2018 through 2019. They were sold at Target stores, and online at target.com and ridejetson.com.

Jetson is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers can also contact Jetson themselves for a full refund. They will need to provide the company with photographs of the hoverboard's serial number, charger and purchase date. Consumers will also affirm that they have properly disposed of the hoverboard.