WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -

Authorities in Winter Haven have made an arrest in Thursday morning’s attack on a mother and her child as they walked around Kiwanis Park.

Marques Jarvelle Haines is facing a variety of charges including robbery and assault. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

According to a WHPD report investigators received a slew of tips on the incident after surveillance video of the suspect was released on Friday. Haines has one prior arrest in Polk County – a 2017 battery arrest.

“This guy thinks he’s a big man to attack a vulnerable mother holding a small child in a park,” said Winter Have Police Chief Charlie Bird following Saturday’s arrest. “He is now where he belongs…. behind bars.”

Haines was booked into the Polk County Jail where he is being held without bond. Detectives are still attempting to identify the driver of a truck Haines fled in following the crime.

A short time after Thursday’s attack, the suspect was captured on surveillance video at an Auburndale cell phone store using the victim’s credit card. The stolen card was also used to rent some games from a RedBox location in Auburndale.