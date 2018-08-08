Herd of cows help corral Florida car theft suspect running from police

SANFORD, Fla. — You've surely heard of the K-9 unit utilized by law enforcement agencies across the nation, but it was cows that came to the aid of one Florida police department Sunday.

Sanford Police was after two suspects who crashed a stolen car, bailed out and ran.

As a police chopper flew overhead, a herd of cows provided law enforcement with a big assist. One of the suspects strayed onto the cows' turf, and they repeatedly followed and helped corral him.

Officers did eventually arrest that suspect, but there is no word on whether or not those cows will be considered for positions on the force.