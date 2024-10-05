Tropical depression 14 forms in Gulf of Mexico

A tropical depression that is forecast to affect Florida sometime next week has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, at Saturday at 10 a.m., Tropical Depression 14 was moving toward the north-northeast near 3 mph. A slow northeastward or east-northeastward motion is expected during the next day or so.

The depression is forecast to remain over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through Sunday night, then move across the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, and approach the west coast of the Florida Peninsula by midweek.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today and a hurricane by early Monday.

The system could become a major hurricane while it moves across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center stated.