TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR PINELLAS, Hillsborough and Pasco until 6:30 — Tornado Warning issued for Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco until 6:30

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for portions of Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco Counties until 6:30 a.m., That warning includes Clearwater, Largo and Palm Harbor.

Watch live coverage here.