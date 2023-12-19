The do's and don'ts of holiday recycling

While the holidays tend to generate a lot of waste, recycling incorrectly can tend to do more harm than good.
Follow the guide below for help cleaning up that post-holiday mess.
Do's:
- Wrapping paper free of glue and ribbons
- This disqualifies paper with foil, metallic and glitter
- Cardboard boxes
- Paper boxes
- Paper cards and envelopes
- Catalogs
- Paper cartons
- Plastic bottles and containers
- Aluminum, tin and steel cans
Don'ts:
- Christmas lights
- Garland and tinsel
- Ribbons and bows
- Bubble wrap
- Plastic air pillows
- Styrofoam
- Plastic utensils
- Paper and plastic plates
- Batteries
- Plastic bags
If you are cleaning up from a dinner party, Hillsborough County recycling coordinator Daniel Gallagher told ABC Action News that you shouldn't recycle anything that is dirty or used. And if you're unsure? Best to leave it out.
Pinellas County is also encouraging sustainable gift-giving this year to get ahead of the curve by reducing environmental impact.