The do's and don'ts of holiday recycling

While the holidays tend to generate a lot of waste, recycling incorrectly can tend to do more harm than good.

Follow the guide below for help cleaning up that post-holiday mess.

Do's:



Wrapping paper free of glue and ribbons

This disqualifies paper with foil, metallic and glitter

Cardboard boxes

Paper boxes

Paper cards and envelopes

Catalogs

Paper cartons

Plastic bottles and containers

Aluminum, tin and steel cans

Don'ts:



Christmas lights

Garland and tinsel

Ribbons and bows

Bubble wrap

Plastic air pillows

Styrofoam

Plastic utensils

Paper and plastic plates

Batteries

Plastic bags

If you are cleaning up from a dinner party, Hillsborough County recycling coordinator Daniel Gallagher told ABC Action News that you shouldn't recycle anything that is dirty or used. And if you're unsure? Best to leave it out.

Pinellas County is also encouraging sustainable gift-giving this year to get ahead of the curve by reducing environmental impact.