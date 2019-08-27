Tampa woman helping others by showing them the power of healthy meals

TAMPA, Fla. — From a distance it looks like a cooking class, but when you listen close, it’s a health lesson.

“Everything in your meals tonight is healthy for your brain,” said Maggie Morrison has she addressed a room full of students eager to eat and learn.

Maggie Morrison considers herself a nutritional psychiatrist.

"It’s a whole new branch of psychology that not a lot of people are talking about,” said Morrison.

She said scientific research proves that there is a direct correlation between what you eat and mental health.

"It’s the future of mental health, it’s the future of how we heal mental health and approach it,” said Morrison.

So, Maggie has dedicated her life to helping others address their biggest challenges, by eating the right foods.

“A lot of people with anxiety and depression, it’s inflation of the brain, we see they are lacking certain minerals and nutrients such as magnesium, Zink, vitamin B,” said Morrison.

During this course at Tampa's Armature Works, the main course is salmon.

“In a day you can tell that you just feel better, more energy and everything,” said student Ashley Diesel.

“We all have stresses and this will help out and assist at home, keep me more at peace and more focused on what I’m doing,” said student Tim Diesel.

Morrison said the ultimate goal should be to trade in the medication, in exchange for the healing power of healthy meals.

“You are what you eat and really we can be taking the antidepressants, talking to the therapist, if we really aren’t eating the food that is changing the chemical of our blood stream, the chemical of our body, then we are only going to be meeting a glass ceiling that much sooner,” said Morrison.

