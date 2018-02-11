Tampa Police divers recover body in Lake Roberta

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police have recovered a body in Lake Roberta in Tampa's Hampton Terrace neighborhood, according to Janelle McGregor, Tampa Police Department spokeswoman.

Tampa Police officers responded to Lake Roberta shortly after 7 a.m. on February 11 to investigate a call regarding a body in the lake, McGregor said. Tampa Police divers also responded to assist with the recovery.

The adult body, which has not been identified at this time, showed no obvious signs of foul play, police said.

Additional details will be provided when they become available, police said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.