ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Batter Up! It's spring training time.

The Tampa Bay Rays are kicking off the season with its annual Fan Fest to welcome in Major League Baseball fans to meet and mingle with this season's players.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Feb. 10, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Admission and parking are free.

Rays fans began lining up early Saturday morning at the entrance to The Trop to be first in line at the family-fun event.

On Friday, Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Steinberg joined Tampa and Hillsborough County officials Friday to announce a preferred site for the team in Ybor City by 2020. But Saturday morning, the team officials' main focus was welcoming fans to The Trop for Fan Fest.

Rays Marketing Vice President Eric Weisberg said the team's future plans would take care of itself, the focus today was celebrating with Rays fan throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Rays fans ABC Action News spoke to expressed exciting about mingling with Rays players today and the team's potential future in Tampa.