BARTOW, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue investigators are on the scene of a fatal, twin-engine plane crash at the Bartow Airbase.

The crash occurred at the end of a runway near Ben Durrance Road in Bartow in heavy fog, a Polk County sheriff's release said..

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said five people died in the crash.

Judd said he personally knew one of the victims. Judd's friend, Lakeland attorney John Shannon, and four others were on the plane at the time of the crash.

The victims were identified as followed:

- John Shannon, 70, who piloting the plane.

- Shannon's 24-year-old daughter Olivia Shannon, a Southeastern University student, of Lakeland;

- Shannon's 26-year-old daughter Victoria Shannon Worthington, a school teacher in Baltimore;

- Victoria Worthington's husband, 27-year-old Peter Worthington, Jr., a third-year law student at the University of Maryland, also of Baltimore;

- Family friend, 32-year-old Krista Clayton, a local teacher at Jewett Academy, of Lakeland.

John Shannon had filed a flight plan Sunday morning to fly to Key West.

His daughter, Victoria, and her husband arrived in town from Baltimore Saturday for the holidays. Clayton was joining the family on the trip.

Autopsies will be conducted later this week to determine their exact causes of death.

The small plane, a Cessna 340, pulled out of the hangar at the Bartow Airbase about 6:30 a.m., a release said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the plane took off about 7:15 a.m. heading east in heavy fog.

For unknown reasons, the plane crashed shortly after takeoff then erupted in flames. The release said the crash was "likely related to the fog."

Polk County firefighters put out the fire. All on board the plane perished upon or immediately after impact.

Judd said he reviewed video and, "No one should have taken off from this airport at 7:15 a.m."

Judd went on to say the airport was saturated with fog.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board is en route to the area to investigate the cause of the plane crash.