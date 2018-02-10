Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade makes annual return to Ybor City today

TAMPA - The Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade kicks off in Ybor City, the heart of Tampa's entertainment district, at 7 p.m. today.

It is the next major venue in the city's monthlong Gasparilla celebration.

And like the Gasparilla day parade two weekend's ago, the Knight Parade is expected to draw heavy vehicle- and foot-traffic into the city today.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children. It's a family-fun event.

The festivities get under way at 4 p.m. with member of the Krewe of Sant' Yago strolling up and down famed 7th Avenue in Ybor City meeting, mingling and passing out beads to revelers and parade-goers.

The parade begins on Nuccio Parkway, proceeds east on 7th Avenue and ends on 22th Avenue.

For the Krewe of Sant' Yago, today means more than a party. It support a good cause.

Proceeds from the parade benefit the Krewe of Sant' Yago's Education Foundation, which rewards scholarships annually to students attending the University of South Florida, University of Tampa and Hillsborough Community College campuses.

Serving as this year's grand marshal is USF System President Judy Genshaft. Special guests will include Jerry Springer and Judge Lynn Toler, host of "Divorce Court."