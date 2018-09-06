Pygmy killer whale rescued in Clearwater by Mote after being beached dies

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announced one of the three whales they rescued after being beached has died.

According to Mote's Facebook page, after rescuing two pygmy killer whales off Sandy Key in Clearwater on August 29, they rescued a melon-headed whale on September 4 that was found beached alive on Longboat Key.

"Lightning," one of the two pygmy killer whales, passed away around 9 a.m. on September 5.

Mote said while Lightning's specific cause of death is unknown she repeatedly struggled to swim on her own, showed no interest in food, and was being treated for pneumonia, parasites known as nasotrema, and gastric issues. She was the sickest of the three whales.

"While we are sad that Lightning has passed, we are working quickly to learn as much as we can from her, both to benefit the knowledge of pygmy killer whales for conservation, and to benefit the care of other pygmy killer whales in hospital settings. Today Lightning is being transported to the University of Florida (UF) for a necropsy (animal autopsy), with the participation of UF and Mote staff, and for UF's advanced diagnostic imaging to better understand her anatomy, physiology, illness and ultimately her demise. Lightning’s skeleton will be preserved in Mote’s Ruth DeLynn Cetacean Osteological Collection to further advance knowledge of her species."

Both "Thunder," the second pygmy killer whale, and "Bolt," the melon-headed whale, are swimming on their own and interacting non-aggressively and continue to be monitored 24-7, according to Mote.