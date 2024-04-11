Watch Now
Power outages rising as severe weather moves across Tampa Bay

Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 13:27:59-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The number of power outages is rising as severe weather moves across the Tampa Bay area Thursday afternoon.

According to PowerOutage.us, as of 1:26 p.m., Hillsborough County residents are seeing the highest number, with 3,128 homes experiencing an outage. Pasco County is at 1,014, while Pinellas County currently sits at 415.

Other counties are also experiencing outages, but they aren't quite as high:

  • Manatee - 65
  • Polk - 2
  • Hardee - 306
  • Sarasota - 55
  • Highlands - 2
  • Citrus - 516
  • Hernando - 473

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for multiple counties, while some are currently under a Tornado Watch.

