Polk County man charged with murder in Winter Haven area

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation that occurred about 6:38 p.m. Saturday.

As a result of the incident, 38-year-old Johnathon Michael Miller of Winter Haven is deceased, a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release said.

Detectives arrested 27-year-old Calvin Michael Ross of Winter Haven to face charges of second degree murder with a weapon and violation of pretrial conditions.



Detectives responded to 135 Manseau Drive in unincorporated Winter Haven Saturday evening. When they arrived, detectives found Miller unconscious with facial damage and head trauma, the release said.

Miller was first taken to Winter Haven Hospital then to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he was declared deceased at 10:41 p.m.



Witnesses told detectives Miller and Ross were outside the residence during the time of the incident. They heard Miller and Ross talking outside, which resulted in an argument.

Witnesses said then they heard noises that were described as, "thuds," the release said. Ross went inside the home and quickly went into his room. Ross approached a roommate and said, "Miller is on the ground and needs to be checked on."



Detectives found a bloody pick hammer that was located in the grass near where the victim was found. Detectives also found blood on Miller's clothing and footwear.



Ross has a pending case and is currently out on bond for aggravated battery that occurred on April 2, 2017. Ross was charged with hitting another resident in the head with a brick.







.