New show at The Straz focuses on men’s mental health

TAMPA, Fla. — The “Choir of Man” is a British musical set in a traditional Pub. The show is filled with almost two hours of singing, dancing, and socializing. It reveals a lot about men’s mental health and the brotherhood they experience when they gather together in a safe place.

“So, the show, at its heart, is all about community. And the message plain and simple is we're better together than we are apart,” explained Nic Doodson, the creator, producer, and director of the “Choir of Man.”

Doodson explained that making men’s mental health the focal point of the show was due largely to the need for men to have honest and open conversations.

“Sadly, the largest killer of men in the UK under the age of 30 is suicide,” said Doodson.

Doodson also wanted to address some of the stereotypes about men he feels are simply not true.

“Men are hard. Men don't talk about their feelings. Men don't cry. That's complete rubbish. Yes, we do."

The show has something for everyone. It includes nine men singing pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway, and pub tunes. You can even have a drink with the cast as well.

“The set that we have at the JAEB Center is the set looks exactly like a pub. And when the audience comes in, we invite them up onto the stage into our pub, and the audience can start the show by having a pint in the pub with the actors who will come and talk to them. So, it really should feel like you are in a British or Irish Pub,” explained Doodson.

Doodson also wanted to show how pubs are a big part of life in the UK.

“It's a gathering place. It's a place where we come together. And sometimes it's five pints and forget about life. And sometimes, it's a cup of tea and a talk, and both are valid. So, we're celebrating that sense of community,” said Doodson.

And when the curtain falls, Doodson hopes, the audience walks away feeling upbeat and connected to the special bond between these men.

“At its heart, this is a show about community. This is a show about a safe space, a safe gathering space,” said Doodson.

The Choir of a Man starts on Oct. 3 at the Straz Center. It runs for 8 weeks. You can learn more about the show here.