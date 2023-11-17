More than 60 cats rescued from hoarding situation at Myakka City home

PALMETTO, Fla. — More than 60 cats were rescued from a hoarding situation at a home in Myakka City.

Animal Protection officers pulled the cats from clutter and unsanitary conditions. County officials said the animals were rescued last month.

"The cats were living both inside and outside the home, and there's probably at least another 30 cats on the property, so it's a long process. Our officers are going out there every day and setting traps, and we're checking them and slowly bringing those cats back to the shelter," said Hans Wohlgefahrt, Manatee County Animal Welfare Division outreach and events specialist.

A handful of the cats are now available at the Palmetto Adoption Shelter. These cats do not like to socialize and do not like to cuddle, according to county officials.

The cats will not be placed on the typical adoption floor. Instead, they are working cats and are meant to live outside.

"A lot of these cats had respiratory infections and eye infections. That's our number one priority when removing cats from a hoarding situation is to make sure that they get the medical care that they need," said Wohlgefahrt.

Manatee County Animal Welfare created the Working Cat Program in 2019. These cats commonly work where pest control is needed and must be adopted in pairs. They are not house pets.

"We're looking for churches, community centers, boat yards, places like that, warehouses and farms where these cats can do what they like best which is hunting," he said.

Adoption fees are waived for cats that are part of the Working Cat Program. Microchips are registered to the adopter or the name of the business associated with the adoption.

Begin by contacting adoptions@mymanatee.org. Interested people may stop by the Palmetto Adoption Center during hours of operation.