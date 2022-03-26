Missing: Pasco teen Kaden Hudson last seen in Holiday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Pasco County deputies have issued an alert for Kaden Hudson.

Kaden Hudson is a missing/runaway 12-year-old. Hudson is 5’2”, around 100 pounds, and has long, braided brown hair and brown eyes. Hudson was last seen around 3 p.m. on March 25 in the Sweetbriar Dr. area of Holiday.

If you have any information on Kaden Hudson’s whereabouts, deputies ask you call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips.