Missing: Kayden Taylor last seen near Aarans Pond Drive

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 6-year-old boy from the University Area.

Kayden Taylor was last seen on Friday, March 18, 2022, around 6:40 p.m., in the area of Aarans Pond Drive. Kayden was planning to go to the community park. Kayden is considered endangered due to his age.

Anyone with information, on the location of Kayden, is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Kayden Taylor:

Approximately 3'

50lbs

Last Seen Wearing: