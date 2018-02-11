Man fatally stabbed when forced his way into occupied apartment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning after he forced his way into an occupied apartment in the same complex where he lived, authorities said.

23-year-old Zachery Eggleston entered the apartment where a family was sleeping, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police detectives responded to 545 77th Ave. N. Apt. 108, following a reported stabbing at that address, a St. Petersburg police news release said.

When detectives arrived, they were told the intruder, who was identified as Eggleston, and the man who lives there fought after the home invasion.

During the struggle, the victim stabbed Eggleston.

Eggleston and the apartment resident, Jonathan Garcia, 29, were both taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. Eggleston later died at the hospital.

Both men lived in the same apartment complex, but the Garcia did not know Eggleston, the news release said.

No charges have been filed. It is an on-going investigation.