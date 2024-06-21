Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested in connection to homicide in Lithia

Deadly Shooting Investigation
WFTS
Deadly Shooting Investigation
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office death investigation
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jun 21, 2024

LITHIA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has arrested a man in connection to a homicide in Lithia.

On May 10, Herbert Harris, 58, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near the 5500 block of Kinghill Drive in Lithia.

HCSO arrested Christian Freebourn, 28, Friday (6/21) for Murder in the Second Degree Firearm Great Bodily Harm/Death.

"Thanks to the diligent efforts of our detectives, we have successfully arrested the suspect in this tragic case," said HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.