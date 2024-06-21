Man arrested in connection to homicide in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has arrested a man in connection to a homicide in Lithia.

On May 10, Herbert Harris, 58, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near the 5500 block of Kinghill Drive in Lithia.

HCSO arrested Christian Freebourn, 28, Friday (6/21) for Murder in the Second Degree Firearm Great Bodily Harm/Death.

"Thanks to the diligent efforts of our detectives, we have successfully arrested the suspect in this tragic case," said HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister.

