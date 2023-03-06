Lynryd Skynyrd still performing at 2023 Strawberry Festival this Sunday

The Strawberry Festival announced Monday that Lynyrd Skynyrd would still be playing their concert scheduled for Sunday. The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Southern rock band announced the last original band member, Gary Rossington, had passed away.

“Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does,” the band said in a Facebook post. “Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

Rossington was one of the band’s guitarists until his death, although health issues were keeping him from being with the band full-time.

"Our Festival has lost a great friend, entertainer, and music icon," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. "Our hearts go out to his entire family, all his fans and to the thousands of people whose lives he has enriched. We know we will have a special guest and guardian angel watching over this performance."

The band has continued to tour with a remade band roster and has a history of heartbreak. Founding lead vocalist Ronnie Van Zant died in 1977 in a plane crash. Fellow guitarist Allen Collins left the band in 1977, 13 years before his 1990 death. Bob Burns was the band’s original drummer. He left the band in 1974. He passed away in 2015.

Larry Junstrom was the band’s founding bassist. He later joined .38 Special before his 2019 death.

Skynyrd has an upcoming tour planned with ZZ Top, who saw bassist Dusty Hill pass away in 2021.