Florida family paid over $200k for home addition and kitchen remodel then builder abandoned the job

The kitchen is no longer the heart of the Devore family home. Scott and Amy Devore say their builder, Renova Construction, abandoned their remodel last October.

Amy said she’s struggled to feed her husband and two children for eight months with only a toaster oven and microwave.

“I can't, when my kids have a bad day, come in here and whip them up something that would make them happy," she said. "I can't make a nice meal for my husband when he has had a rough day.”

In 2022, the Devores hired Renova Construction and owner Matthew Dallas to turn their starter house into a forever home.

They said the $258,000 contract for an addition/renovation included building a new living room, master bedroom, bath, and complete kitchen remodel. The contract also lists new cabinets, quartz countertops, and appliances.

The work was supposed to take six to seven months with a “guesstimated end date” of March or April 2023.

When ABC Action News visited the home in April, the master bedroom and bathroom were without power, plumbing, or fixtures.

Bank records show that the Devores paid Renova Construction more than $208,000 between June 2022 and October of last year. Amy said Dallas has been to the site only once since demoing the kitchen and collecting a $28,300 payment on October 19.

Amy Devore

And there's more to worry about now that one of Renova's subcontractors slapped a lien on the home. Amy told ABC Action News she is scared.

“I fear I am going to lose my house. I fear our house will never get finished because I won't be able to afford it,” she said.

Dumpster Kings owner Kevin Mayeski said he filed the lien after months of trying to get Dallas to pay the $2,400 dumpster rental bill.

We called, emailed, and texted Dallas, but so far, there's been no response. A locked gate also kept us from knocking on the door of his Brooksville home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s opened a criminal investigation into Dallas, and Pasco County Sheriff’s detectives said they are working on a similar case.

ABC Action News dug through court records and found a Tampa homeowner filed a civil lawsuit in February accusing Renova Construction of taking an $80,000 deposit for renovations in 2022 and never starting the work.

Amy wonders if more victims are out there.

“This is a pattern. I'm not the only homeowner he's done this to," she said. "And I would like to see justice.”

