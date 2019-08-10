Confessed killer received 2+ years worth of good behavior days over 10-day period

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The I-Team has learned accused bank robber and killer James Hanson walked out of prison on an early release, after he received a one-time windfall of nearly 1,000 good behavior days that bankrolled nearly his entire three-year early release.

The Department of Corrections responded to the I-Team's request for Hanson's prison documents late Friday night. The 48-pages the I-Team obtained raise questions about the confessed killer's early release from prison.

The Department of Corrections has yet to explain how Hanson received 99 days for good behavior per day over the course of a 10-day period in 2016.

The I-Team learned Hanson was only scheduled to receive up to 10 days of good behavior credit per month under prisons rules, according to the agency.

Through prison records, I-Team Investigator Kylie McGivern found Hanson was cited 20 times for disciplinary issues behind bars over the last 16 years. Battery, possession of contraband, weapons and drug use are all noted in his file. Hanson was put in disciplinary confinement 28 times, including six weeks before his release.

The day of Hanson's release, July 2, Hanson's probation officer wrote a note on his supervision report, that said, "Attitude!" Hanson was scheduled to meet with his probation officer for his first scheduled check-in the same day of the robbery, August 6. The appointment was scheduled for 1:30, just hours after law enforcement says the crime spree began.

The I-Team is still working to learn why the Department of Corrections recommended Hanson's release. Officials have only said the law allowed them to do so.