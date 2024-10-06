Four school districts close ahead of Hurricane Milton

Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Sarasota County Schools announced they are closing schools starting Monday due to Tropical Storm Milton.

HILLSBOROUGH

Hillsborough district officials said they had been working Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management to prepare for the impacts of this approaching storm.

“As a result, we have made the decision to close schools on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This decision allows the county to convert schools into shelters for those needing to evacuate and gives families time to prepare their own storm plans,” according to Hillsborough Schools’s statement. “If you are in an evacuation zone, please consider using one of our school shelters.”

PASCO

Pasco County Schools announced that all schools and district offices also will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as a precaution due to Tropical Storm Milton. Current forecasts indicate that Milton may strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall in the region.

All extracurricular activities, athletic events, and after-school programs are also canceled for these days. The district will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

Families and staff are encouraged to follow the district's website and social media channels for the latest information.

PINELLAS

Pinellas County Schools is working closely with Pinellas County Emergency Management to monitor the path of Tropical Storm Milton and the possible impact on our region. All Pinellas County Schools and offices will be closed from Monday, October 7, through Wednesday, October 9.

All sports and school activities scheduled for those dates are canceled.

No decision has been made for the end of the week due to the uncertainty of the storm’s path. As soon as a decision has been made, it will be communicated.

Household preparation planning guides developed by the Pinellas County Government are available to all residents below and by visiting visit https://storm.pinellascounty.org/.

SARASOTA

Due to the storm's potential to significantly impact its area, all traditional Sarasota County public schools will be closed from Monday, Oct. 7, through Wednesday, Oct. 9, in preparation for a possible shelter opening.

"Safety is our top priority, and we want to ensure you have ample time to prepare. Essential employees are required to report to work. Non-essential employees who would like to secure their classrooms may do so voluntarily. If this is not feasible, SCS facilities will secure the rooms," the Sarasota district said in a statement.

Please continue to check your email and text messages for important updates and school closures. Please visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net/hurricane [sarasotacountyschools.net] for the latest information, and stay connected with us on social media for real-time updates.

Tropical Storm Milton strengthened slightly overnight and the risk of life-threatening impacts from the storm is increasing for the Florida Gulf Coast later this week. Tracking the Tropics | Milton, Sunday 11 a.m.



